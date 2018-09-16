Skip to content
Ohio man moves to Colorado and quits heroin cold turkey with the help of medical marijuana
Could medical marijuana help Ohio's opioid problem?
By
Chris Tanaka
Published 2:20 PM at 2:20 PM
Florence's deluge raises death toll to 32

By RNN Staff
By
RNN Staff
Published 34m at 9:08 PM
Parma student caught with gun at school sent to detention home

By John Deike
By
John Deike
Published 1h at 8:41 PM
Parma school officials respond to 'D' report card as they pitch new levy

By Harry Boomer
By
Harry Boomer
Published 1h at 7:44 PM
Gang unit, FBI capture man who allegedly robbed former Cleveland Brown Joe Jurevicius at gunpoint

By John Deike
By
John Deike
Published 5h at 4:22 PM
Controversy created by teeth-whitening option on school portraits

By Brittany Bivins
By
Brittany Bivins
Published 5h at 4:06 PM
Browns land undrafted rookie kicker Greg Joseph; waive Zane Gonzalez

By Chris Anderson
By
Chris Anderson
Published 5h at 3:43 PM
TODAY'S HEADLINES
94-year-old Ohio woman smothered to death during home invasion
A 94-year-old Ohio woman was found dead after a home invasion Cleveland’s Eastside.
By
Randy Buffington and
Denise Zarrella
5h
5h
Browns land undrafted rookie kicker Greg Joseph; waive Zane Gonzalez
The Cleveland Browns have waived kicker Zane Gonzalez after he missed four attempts Sunday against the Saints and signed undrafted free agent Greg Joseph.
By
Chris Anderson
5h
5h
2-month-old boy found dead at Maple Heights home, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 2-month-old baby was found dead at Maple Heights residence on Saturday.
By
John Deike
3:42 PM
3:42 PM
Cleveland Browns trade Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots, pick up WR Rod Streater

By Chris Anderson
By
Chris Anderson
You can help Bath Police identify this suspected wallet thief

By Meghan Costantino
By
Meghan Costantino
Cleveland police search for missing endangered teen girl

By Chris Anderson
By
Chris Anderson
Armed robbers threaten to shoot employee at Akron Arby’s
Akron police looking for suspect who robbed the Arby's on Tallmadge Ave. at gunpoint.
By
Julia Tullos
2:19 PM
2:19 PM
Cleveland police: Suspected shooter caught on surveillance video
Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals caught on camera who may be tied to a shooting.
By
Chris Anderson
2:17 PM
2:17 PM
Liquid that turned Highland Heights creek bright blue was a non-toxic leak from golf course

By Dan DeRoos
By
Dan DeRoos
Published 1:42 PM at 1:42 PM
Woman reported missing from Euclid found dead in Trumbull County, according to report

By Chris Anderson
By
Chris Anderson
Published 1:38 PM at 1:38 PM
Browns kicker was playing injured; team looking for replacement, report says

By Chris Anderson
By
Chris Anderson
Published 12:54 PM at 12:54 PM
NATIONAL HEADLINES
1 killed in building collapse in Chesterfield

By Brian Tynes
By
Brian Tynes
Published 31m at 9:11 PM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 32
By
RNN Staff
Published 34m at 9:08 PM
Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods
Published 36m at 9:07 PM
Trump declassifies documents related to FBI Russia probe
President Donald Trump on Monday declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey's text messages.
By
Chad Day
47m
47m
Flying goats in Wash. as officials try to remove animals mad for human sweat and urine
Wildlife officials are hoping to capture half of the roughly 725 mountain goats living in the area.
By
Jonathan Raymond
1h
1h
SPORTS
Urban Meyer says bringing Zach Smith to Ohio State was a bad decision
Urban Meyer will return to coaching for OSU against Tulane University on Saturday.
By
Jonathan Jankowski
Published September 16, 2018 at 4:49 PM
Browns 4th quarter lead disappears, Saints win game vs. Cleveland by 3
By
Jonathan Jankowski
September 16
September 16
Browns announce they are releasing Josh Gordon on Monday
By
Meghan Costantino
September 15
September 15
Cleveland Indians clinch AL Central after 15-0 win vs. Detroit
By
Jonathan Jankowski
September 15
September 15
Josh Gordon won’t play vs. New Orleans Saints due to hamstring injury
The Cleveland Browns announced wide receiver Josh Gordon will not play against in New Orleans Saints.
By
Jonathan Jankowski
September 15
September 15
CLE Weekend
5 unique chicken wing flavors in Cleveland you have to try
CLE Weekend – Find out what we're all about
This Northeast Ohio mac and cheese trail is really, really tasty
There’s a little farm in the middle of Parma and you should visit it
EDUCATION
Artists of all ages get chance to have work displayed on sidewalks of Cleveland Museum of Art

By Jonathan Jankowski
By
Jonathan Jankowski
Lorain County Community College to offer bachelor of applied science in microelectronic manufacturing

By Damon Maloney
By
Damon Maloney
Lorain High School parents voice concern over reports of student violence

By Denise Zarrella
By
Denise Zarrella
Ohio teacher placed on leave after giving ethics quiz about sex, violence

By Chris Anderson
By
Chris Anderson
Why can't they just put AC in my kids school in Northeast Ohio? The answer is extremely complicated
By
HEALTH
Ohio man moves to Colorado and quits heroin cold turkey with the help of medical marijuana
Recall: Bob Evans sausage may contain plastic pieces

By Chris Anderson
By
Chris Anderson
Audit of Ohio medical marijuana program found errors in application process

By Chris Anderson
By
Chris Anderson
Case Western Reserve University dental students headlining free clinic event

By Damon Maloney
By
Damon Maloney
West Nile virus confirmed in Shaker Heights resident; 17th case in Ohio this year
By
NATIONAL
1 killed in building collapse in Chesterfield

By Brian Tynes
By
Brian Tynes
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 32
By
RNN Staff
Trump imposes tariffs on $200B more of Chinese goods
Trump declassifies documents related to FBI Russia probe

By Chad Day
By
Chad Day
6 children, 1 adult injured by camel at Pittsburgh circus
EDITORIAL
1 in 4 women have fallen prey to domestic violence, here's how to spot the signs (guest editorial)
Love it or hate it, Nike's Colin Kaepernick controversy could prove positive for both sides of the debate (editorial)

By Erik Schrader
By
Love it or hate it, Nike's Colin Kaepernick controversy could prove positive for both sides of the debate (editorial)
By
Erik Schrader
With students dogged by summer heat, is it time Ohio schools consider a post-Labor Day start? (editorial)

By Erik Schrader
By
With students dogged by summer heat, is it time Ohio schools consider a post-Labor Day start? (editorial)
By
Erik Schrader