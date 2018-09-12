Finalstraw: Folding metal straw raises $2 million on Kickstarter

(CNN) - Big businesses like Starbucks and McDonald's have recently backed a ban on plastic straws.
Now, a foldable, reusable metal straw is in the works for consumers.
It's a collapsible metal straw that neatly folds into a small carrying case.
The straw's outer shell is stainless steel and the inner tubing is durable silicone.
The creators, anti-plastic activist, Emma Cohen and cinematographer Miles Pepper came up with the innovation and named it FinalStraw.
In April, they launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to fund the initial production.
In less than a month, it raised nearly $2 million.
To date, Finalstraw has racked up $150,000 pre-sale orders.
Cohen expects to deliver those orders in November and to get Finalstraw into stores nationwide in early 2019.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.