43@50: A special night of programming on CW 43 celebrates 50 years of WUAB

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Break out the rabbit ear TV antennas and grab a slice of birthday cake: Cleveland’s first independent TV station turns 50 and Cleveland 19 News is celebrating the milestone in style.
In September of 1968, WUAB took to the airwaves as one of America’s first independent television stations and many Clevelanders grew up watching a wide range of locally produced television programs.
SuperHost, Barnaby, Prize Movie, Kidsland, live broadcasts of Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers games, even comedian Mike Polk JR were familiar sights on WUAB throughout the years.
Cleveland’s longest running 10 p.m. local newscast also originated on the station in 1988.
On Monday, September 17th, CW 43 WUAB is devoting special digital and television broadcast programming to celebrate. The retrospective begins at approximately 9 p.m. with a streaming Facebook live with members of the 10 o’clock News team and other guests. Then, a special edition of Cleveland 19 News at Ten, with appearances by original 10 o’clock news anchor Romona Robinson, longtime anchor Jack Marschall, Sally Bernier on weather, and Jeff Phelps on sports.
Immediately following at 10:30 p.m., 43@50, a half hour retrospective featuring rare clips from classic WUAB programs will be broadcast.
The program highlights some of the iconic local programs and special events, with exclusive interviews of some of the personalities behind them.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.