43@50: A special night of programming on CW 43 celebrates 50 years of WUAB

On Monday, September 17th, CW 43 WUAB is devoting special digital and television broadcast programming to celebrate. The retrospective begins at approximately 9 p.m. with a streaming Facebook live with members of the 10 o’clock News team and other guests. Then, a special edition of Cleveland 19 News at Ten, with appearances by original 10 o’clock news anchor Romona Robinson, longtime anchor Jack Marschall, Sally Bernier on weather, and Jeff Phelps on sports.