2 Akron teens arrested for robbing woman delivering a pizza

Akron, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said two Akron teens have been arrested for robbing a woman delivering a pizza, officers are also looking for two other suspects.
Police said around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday a delivery driver for Davinci's Pizza was robbed on the 400 block of Crestwood Avenue.
Investigators said a 56-year-old woman was approached by four male teenagers when she got out of the car.
Authorities said one teenager grabbed her and placed a gun against her back.
The suspects took three large pizzas, two bottles of soda and $20, according to police.
The teens left the area on foot, according to investigators.
Officers were able to find two suspects, the teenagers were charged with aggravated robbery and were placed into the custody of the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
Investigators are still looking for two other suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.
