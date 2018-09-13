Canton Police Officer injured after suspect crashes into K-9 cruiser

A Canton Police Officer was injured after a suspected gunmen crashed into his K-9 cruiser around 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 12.
Initially, the Canton Police Department and Stark County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a subject with a gun in the 1100 block of Pulley Place S.E.
Officers spotted the suspect, 25-year-old Deny King’s 2005 Maroon Ford Taurus moments later and attempted to pull him over.
King, driving with a 14-year-old in the passenger led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit which ended when the vehicle striking a Canton Police K-9 cruiser at 2nd St. and Hartford Ave. S.E.
Officers who responded to the 1100 block of Pulley Pl S.E. located the victim, Steven Wade, 23, with two gun shot wounds to the leg.
Deny L. King was arrested on the following charges (additional pending)
- Felonious Assault, first-degree felony
- Felonious Assault, second-degree felony
- Having Weapons Under Disability, third-degree felony
The 14-year-old male is looking at a complicity to commit felonious assault charge, a second-degree felony.
According to police, all parties suffered non-life threatening injuries and the case is still under investigation by the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.