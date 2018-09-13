Coroner rules young Ashtabula mom was murdered

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Coroner has ruled a young mom found dead in Saybrook Township was murdered.
The body of Rand Hilal al Dulaimi, 23, was found by authorities off of North Bend Road on Aug. 2.
According to the coroner, she died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck compression.
Al Dulaimi disappeared July 9 and was reported missing by family on July 11.
She was last seen at the home of her estranged husband, Jeffrey Stanley.
Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies said nobody is currently charged in connection with the murder of Al Dulaimi.
Stanley is currently in custody on an unrelated charge.
The couple has a young son who is now being cared for by Children Services.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.