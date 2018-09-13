Customer calls 911 to report Lakewood Burger King wouldn’t honor free Whopper coupon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If he had it “his way,” he would’ve been eating two burgers for the price of one.
But on Thursday afternoon, 911 dispatchers reported a customer dialed the emergency number to complain that a Burger King in Lakewood refused to honor his buy one Whopper, get one Whopper free coupons.
“I am at the Burger King up on Madison and [West] 117th, and I have two coupons for a free Whopper,” the angry customer told an emergency dispatcher. "The guy took my coupons and he won’t give them back to me and he won’t give me the free Whopper that they call for either.
In the call, the man can be heard telling Burger King employees, “No, I’m not moving anywhere until you give me back my coupons.”
According to the Lakewood Police Department, the man received the coupons in Texas and was told that they are not good for use at Burger King locations in Ohio.
Police say he was also advised that he is not allowed to return to the Burger King on Madison.
