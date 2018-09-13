Fall leaf 'peeping’ is on the way to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Get your pumpkin spice latte and get ready for fall leaf peeping season.
Yes, the act of heading out to enjoy the beautiful changes and colors of leaves can be called leaf peeping.
But is it the decreased amount of sunlight, or the changes in temperature that make the leaves change color and fall off?
“That’s a tricky question,” Dr. David Kriska, a Bio-diversity Coordinator with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History said. “It’s a little bit of both. The daylight levels are really dropping. Next Friday, Sept. 22, is the first day of autumn when the daylight levels for the entire planet is half daylight and half darkness.”
That is the first signal to the trees that it’s time for the change.
At the same time we start to get cooler nights and mornings and that’s the second signal to trees that they need to start getting ready to go dormant.
“That combination of those two things is sort of like, ‘okay we’re going to do that big change that we’ve been doing for enos,'" Kriska said in the mindset of a tree.
As for when it will be best to plan a weekend drive into one of Northeast Ohio’s forested parks, you have a couple of weeks to get ready.
“Our peak color around here is usually around Oct. 20 when the fall colors are just the best,” Kriska said. “We’ve had three, four or five weeks of those cool nights. It just depends on the fall. Each fall is so different. Some falls we get lots of moisture in the air. That can be good for the colors.”
