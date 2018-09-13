Glenville neighborhood may add 650 unique, new jobs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News has been told that a pioneering manufacturing facility will use hemp, a natural material, to create Hempcrete, a cost-efficient construction product that is biodegradable and recyclable.
The promoters of this effort are calling it a transformative project expected to generate 650 jobs starting at $17 per hour, or $35,000 annually, plus health care, child care, and transportation benefits.
The facility will be located at 12735 Kirby Avenue in the city.
The coalition of business, industry and clergy, says the project will be an economic catalyst in the Glenville community. According to the coalition, the industrial hemp expected to be used has virtually no THC, the ingredient that makes one high.
Officials say that hemp has been used in a variety of products for hundreds of years and was even grown by George Washington. Those backing this project say technology can be used to create even more jobs by adding new products, including biodegradable hemp straws.
During a news conference scheduled for later this week, the transferring the building deed to developers, the first step in the process will take place.
