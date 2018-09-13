Hurricane Florence could dump more rain on the East Coast than Cleveland sees all year

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hurricane Florence is expected to produce a potentially devastating amount of rainfall along portions of the East Coast.
According to the National Weather Service, earlier rainfall forecasts called for up to 40 inches of rain in some isolated areas in North and South Carolina.
To put that in perspective, Cleveland averages approximately 39 inches of rain a year.
Hurricane Florence is four times larger than the state of Ohio.
The system could impact Northeast Ohio by the middle of next week, according to the NWS.
