Monarch Butterflies visit Cleveland’s Whiskey Island before fall migration

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Wendy Park on Whiskey Island, just a stone’s throw from downtown Cleveland, is a rest stop for the migrating Monarch butterfly.
Cleveland is a natural stop for the never-ending migration of the Monarch after it flies across Lake Erie. The butterfly stops, rests and refuels before making its annual migration south.
On warm fall days where the wind is blowing north to the south, the butterflies in the thousands use the wind to carry them over Lake Erie before making the 3,000 to 5,000 mile migration south to Mexico and South America.
