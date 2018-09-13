Monarch Butterflies visit Cleveland’s Whiskey Island before fall migration

Cleveland is first stop in annual migration

The Monarch Butterfly is in perpetual motion, migrating from Canada to Mexico annually in the fall. Whiskey Island, just west of downtown Cleveland, becomes a natural spot to rest and refuel. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | September 13, 2018 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated September 13 at 3:32 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Wendy Park on Whiskey Island, just a stone’s throw from downtown Cleveland, is a rest stop for the migrating Monarch butterfly.

Cleveland is a natural stop for the never-ending migration of the Monarch after it flies across Lake Erie. The butterfly stops, rests and refuels before making its annual migration south.

On warm fall days where the wind is blowing north to the south, the butterflies in the thousands use the wind to carry them over Lake Erie before making the 3,000 to 5,000 mile migration south to Mexico and South America.

