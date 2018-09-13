Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and humidity for all

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:
Weather Scenario:
High pressure will extend into the central Great Lakes and Ohio Valley from southern Quebec and the New England states today and into the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a cloudy, muggy day out there. We haven’t seen much rain around here today, but we can’t rule out a passing shower or storm before 10:00 PM.
Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy, warm, and humid conditions for the rest of the day into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s by early tomorrow morning.
Areas of fog and drizzle may also develop overnight and into Friday morning.
Friday morning’s fog should lift by mid-morning, giving way to variable cloudiness. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible again. However, with Florence to our south, that will likely squash our rain chances.
Tomorrow will also be warm and very stuffy. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.
Weekend Outlook:
We’re under the influence of strong high pressure this weekend. It’s going to be absolutely stunning.
Expect highs in the low to mid 80s each day.
Hurricane Florence Latest:
Hurricane Florence is quite a monster. It has maximum sustained winds around 105 mph early this afternoon, and the storm continues to churn toward the North Carolina coastline.
Landfall will not occur until very early Friday morning, but they are already feeling the effects of the storm along the coast. (A system technically does not make landfall until its eye reaches land.)
Over the coming hours and days, Florence is going to create MAJOR issues for our friends down south. We are talking feet of rain in some spots along the North Carolina coast. Inland flooding is likely.
Will Florence Impact Us?
The short answer is: It’s still too soon to tell. We still have a long way to go with Florence.
I will say that one model brings Florence’s remnants into northern Ohio Monday into Tuesday. This would bring us fairly widespread rain during that time. Another major model that we look at takes most of the moisture into Pennsylvania, leaving us with just a little rain in far eastern Ohio early next week.
The National Hurricane Center seems to be sold on the latter solution at this time, which would mean more rain for Pennsylvania and less rain for us. I am okay with that. How about you?
Again, it is still a little too early to make that call. We will keep you updated.
