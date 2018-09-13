Obama stumps for Cordray in Cleveland as house, senate midterms heat up

Former President Barack Obama is rallying support for gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray Thursday in Cleveland.
By John Deike | September 13, 2018 at 3:37 PM EST - Updated September 13 at 10:17 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former President Barack Obama is stopping through Cleveland Thursday to stump for gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray and running mate Betty Sutton.

The campaign rally will be held at Cleveland Metropolitan School District East Professional Center at 7 p.m.

Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, faces Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine in one of the season’s most closely watched governor’s races.

Obama will continue his speaking tour throughout the country over the next month to campaign for Democrats in closely divided races leading up to the 2018 midterms.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

