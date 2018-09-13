ODOT fines Burton Scot contractors

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - ODOT has assessed a $6,650 fine to contractor Burton Scot for delays on Wednesday’s repaving project.
During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 12, Burton Scot of Newbury, Ohio was performing repaving operations on I-90 eastbound between E. 9th Street and the Innerbelt Curve as part of a $2.7 million project to resurface I-90 east and westbound between I-77 and SR 2 in the city of Cleveland.
The contractor was required to have all lanes open by 6 a.m. when performing this work, and this morning they failed to abide by this contract requirement.
ODOT fined Burton Scot $10,700 for the August 28 infraction and is now seeking an even larger fine. For Wednesday’s problems ODOT has issued a $6,650 fine, and that number could grow.
Like us, viewers were calling into Cleveland 19 with questions. Ben from Cleveland Heights asks why the fine is so small. “That’s a drop in the bucket. How about a little bit more of a substantial fine that would actually hurt them?”
ODOT explained fines are written into the contracts and are issued on a per minute delay. Kari from Parma asked if they were late on purpose. “Maybe they are getting an early completion bonus and they are willing to take the fines because the bonus is a lot more.”
ODOT explains there are no financial incentives for finishing early.
