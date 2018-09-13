Ohio water rescue workers arrive in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
The first Ohio water rescue team hit the ground in Kinston, NC on September 11.
Team Alpha, an Ohio Water Rescue Team out of Dayton, OH, make up two 16-,member teams deployed on two separate dates to North Carolina in anticipation of hurricane Florence.
A second team departed Kettering, Ohio on September 12 heading to Raleigh, NC.
The team has already conducted several reconnaissance missions to familiarize themselves with the county. In the event they are needed they will provide water rescue missions for Lenoir County, NC.
Florence is expected to crawl along the coastline creating flash floods, major river flooding and hurricane force winds.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.