Person arrested after entering Mayfield High School

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - One person was taken into custody inside Mayfield High School Thursday morning.
School officials confirmed the school was placed under lockdown at 9:15 a.m., after an unauthorized person entered the building.
According to school officials, that person was immediately confronted.
Mayfield Village police officers responded to the school and took the person in custody. No weapon was found.
The person’s name has not yet been released.
Cleveland 19 News has also reached out to Mayfield Village police to see if the person is facing any criminal charges.
The lockdown was lifted at 9:35 a.m. and school resumed its normal schedule.
