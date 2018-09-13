Report cards are out for Ohio schools and 309 failed

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Education has released the report cards for all of Ohio’s school districts for the 2017-2018 school year.
There are a couple of trends that continue again this year, namely that the majority of inner city districts are failing, except for Akron which received a D.
Suburbs with an economic advantage continued to receive the state’s highest grades.
Grades are given based on six different categories; achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation rate, improving at-risk K-3 readers and prepared for success.
Doing a quick search of several Northeast Ohio school districts finds a mix of grades.
Cleveland Metropolitan School District – F
Shaker Heights – C
Lakewood – C
Beachwood – A
Solon – A
North Olmsted - C
Lorain - F
Akron – D
Fairview Park - C
Willoughby – C
Elyria - D
Strongsville - B
North Ridgeville - C
Sandusky - C
Berea - C
Parma - D
Rocky River - A
Maple Heights – D
Brunswick - B
Streetsboro - D
Twinsburg - B
Canton – F
Medina - B
Looking at statewide numbers there are only 28 districts in the state that received an A, and 14 that were given an F.
42 percent of the districts received a C, the highest grouping of all districts.
Looking at the break down by schools, not just districts, 308 schools were given A’s and 309 received an F.
