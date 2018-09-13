Sears carpet cleaner accused in jewelry theft

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former carpet cleaning employee is accused in a string of jewelry thefts.
Monde Dixon, 48, worked for Sears Carpet Cleaning in North Ridgeville. Police say he stole a diamond ring and a diamond bracelet from at least two customers.
“I paid for a service and I wound up being taken advantage of,” says Marcus Robinson, who paid more than a $100 to have his carpets cleaned.
“After they had cleaned the carpet, they had also cleaned me out, took one of my diamond rings.”
Marcus says he didn’t notice the ring missing right away.
"About four days later when I went to put it on, to wear it, it was not there.”
After searching his house, he called police. A few days later, North Ridgeville detectives found Marcus' ring.
“It was in Maple Heights at Howard’s Jewelry and Loan. The gentleman had pawned it along with other jewelry.,” says Marcus.
48-year-old Monde Dixon, a former Sears Carpet Cleaning employee, is now facing charges in connection with the theft of Marcus' ring as well as another customer’s diamond bracelet.
“How did a convicted felon get a job working at Sears and come into a person’s home to clean carpet?,” that’s the question Marcus would like to see answered.
Marcus says he’s happy to have his ring back. But he wants other consumers to be aware, and to do their homework before letting any company into their homes.
“They know everything, they know the doors, what doors to go in, what windows to go in - I don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” says Marcus.
Monde Dixon has plead not guilty to the charges against him. He’s scheduled to be back in Elyria Municipal Court on October 2nd.
