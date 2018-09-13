Sex offender from Iowa arrested in Massillon area

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Agents from the U.S. Marshals Service and officers from several Northeast Ohio police departments arrested a registered sex offender who was wanted in Iowa on numerous charges.
According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, 30-year-old Travis Ferguson was wanted by law enforcement in Iowa for sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and other crimes.
Investigators believe that Ferguson was sexually abusing minors in three different Iowa jurisdictions between from May 2017 to Feb. 2018.
Information given to investigators led law enforcement to Bernower Avenue SW in Massillon on Thursday, where officers arrested Ferguson.
“Across the county the United States Marshals Service is committed to apprehending violent sex offenders like this," says U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. "Our agency and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to be sure that criminals like this are captured and brought to justice.”
Ferguson will remain in custody in Ohio until he is extradited back to Iowa.
