State to take over East Cleveland schools after district receives ’F’ on Ohio report card

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Education released its annual report card grades on school districts in the state on Thursday.
The East Cleveland City School District received an "F" grade on the state report card, prompting Ohio officials to takeover the district according to Superintendent Myrna Loy Corley.
“Today’s news that the State’s ADC process will be implemented in ECCSD should alarm educators across the state," Corley said in a statement.
The school district received an overall "A" grade for the 2014-15 school year, but learning conditions have deteriorated, according to Corley.
“ECCSD is not satisfied with its test results. Far from it. We continue to work with the ODE on our Continuous Improvement Plan," wrote Corley.
The report card results mean the school district will be taken over by the state’s “Academic Distress Commission.”
The 2018 report issued an "F" for Youngstown and Lorain schools, both of which are currently under Academic Distress Commission oversight.
Dr. Corley concluded, “If the tests are flawed, the ADC takeover is flawed. If the current system is not fair and not sufficiently meaningful, how can it result in loss of local control? Fourteen other districts from predominately urban areas received ‘F’s’ today. This should be extremely concerning to any person seeing these results.”
The school district is considered to be the poorest community in Ohio, according to the House of Representatives.
