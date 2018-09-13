Three Akron houses hit by bullets in the past 24 hours

By Julia Tullos | September 13, 2018 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated September 13 at 11:49 AM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Three homes have been hit by bullets in the past 24 hours.

Akron police said the shootings do not appear to be related.

The shooting spree started around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Winans Avenue.

The resident told police a person in an unknown vehicle drove by and shot her house three times and her car once.

Then around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Clay Drive, multiple shots were fired at a home.

And around the same time, a home and a car were shot at in the 800 block of Merton Avenue.

According to police, no injuries were reported in any of the shootings.

Please contact Akron police at 330-375-3490 with any information.

