Three Akron houses hit by bullets in the past 24 hours

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Three homes have been hit by bullets in the past 24 hours.
Akron police said the shootings do not appear to be related.
The shooting spree started around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Winans Avenue.
The resident told police a person in an unknown vehicle drove by and shot her house three times and her car once.
Then around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Clay Drive, multiple shots were fired at a home.
And around the same time, a home and a car were shot at in the 800 block of Merton Avenue.
According to police, no injuries were reported in any of the shootings.
Please contact Akron police at 330-375-3490 with any information.
