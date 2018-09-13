Tradition continues with 15th annual Polka Festival

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - People gathered from near and far to gather at the Polka Hall of Fame Festival at SNPJ Farms in Kirkland.
Friends and family of all ages came together to listen to good music, dance, and of course eat food.
The community gathers every year to celebrate and traveled 20 miles outside of the Cleveland headquarters for the festivities.
The festival included a competition in which vendors fought for bragging rights for the srea’s best Slovenian sausage.
For the past few years Bill Azman and Hocevar’s Maple Heights Catering has been a fan-favorite, it was no different this year.
Outside patrons sat and enjoyed the sweet sounds of the folk music they grew up on.
There were 8 hours of nonstop music from over a dozen bands and performers.
Among the crowd were the Fairport Jammers, Joe Godina and the Summit Button-Boxers, and Canada’s Polka King Walter Ostanek.
A number of people were excited reliving their youth on the dance floor.
The running joke of the day was to see how many calories they could burn, for that very reason one young couple didn’t leave the dance floor all day.
