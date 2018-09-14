Armed Canton student taken into custody

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A 15-year-old Canton high school student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Sept. 12, after a school resource officer was advised the student was armed.
It was discovered the McKinley Sr High School student had a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun in his backpack.
The weapon was later found to be stolen.
The student was arrested and transported to the Multi County Attention Center. He was charged with illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property.
There were no reported injuries.
