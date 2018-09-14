Brunswick students paint parking spots to aid community: Romona’s Kids

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) - The school year is just beginning, but some local students already found a great way to help their community.
Members of Brunswick High School’s Volunteer Opportunity For Teens Program, or VOFT, came up with the idea or having seniors paint their own parking spots as a fundraiser for local families who are struggling.
“We donate for utilities that can’t be paid by parents, family members who are in the hospital, and we help pay bills,” said Tyler Benson. “All the money was going to good and it was just a super fun way to raise money.”
“I made a camera for my parking spot becasue I really like photography,” said Brielle Somodi. “I put ‘Capture The Moment’ at the bottom and I put that it’s my senior year 2019 but I just really like the concept because it really interests me.”
The designs include everything from sports to a crossword puzzle to inspirational quotes.
“My quote is ‘people say nothing is impossible but I do nothing every day,’” said Gabby Foust. “Winnie the Pooh said that but I feel like a lot of high schoolers could relate to that quote; My spot represents my childhood and everything I’ve grown up to love so incredibly much.”
“I did two theater masks because I’ve done theater all four years of high school,” said Jonathan Yokiel. “That’s what I really loved about this project too - all of us represented what meant a lot to us, and we did it in our parking spot.”
“My spot was from the TV show Friends,” said Kendra Ruffner. “I did ‘the one with my senior year’ and in one of the episodes there is a yellow picture frame so I used that in my parking spot and I’m very happy with it.”
“It’s so bright and colorful and it’s fun to look at them every day,” said Alyssa Beas. “I still haven’t seen them all but I’d like to do that when there are no cars here.”
“I definitely think it’s cool that when other schools come here for a basketball game or football game and they’re seeing our parking spots and thinking ‘that is so cool I wish our school did that,’” said Kristin Odeens.
