Cities start up speed cameras again; one suburb hands out more citations than residents

WALTON HILLS, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio Supreme Court decision months ago gave the green light again to speed cameras and red light cameras.
Cleveland19 decided to look into whether cities are running with it.
We found one local suburb is handing out more traffic tickets than the number of people who live in the town in just five months.
New speed cameras in Walton Hills have been citing speeders since April.
Many drivers like Linda Long love to hate them.
“I think using speed cameras is entrapment. And I think that if you’re driving at a safe speed, and you’re watching all the signals and anything, that you shouldn’t be stopped just for speeding,” Long said.
The former mayor of Walton Hills wanted to install five speed cameras.
Police used to have a mobile unit in addition to the camera on Alexander Road at Nodding Hill Drive.
But then, they decided to go with just one camera.
Police say they sold their mobile unit.
Cleveland19 requested the list of citations the village of Walton Hills handed out to drivers since the program started.
They sent us a massive document, 375 pages long, the day we requested the information.
We want to point out other cities did not get back to us right away.
According to the citations report, the village of Walton Hills handed out about 3,500 citations in five months from April through August.
Only about 2,200 people live there.
We asked Police Chief Stan Jaworski if that seems like a high number.
“We're fairly new at this, so I don't know what's the high and what's the low. Compared to other villages and cities, we're lower than them,” he said.
Jaworski says traffic is up since the Hard Rock Rocksino opened several years ago in neighboring Northfield.
A recent study shows 14,000 more cars driving at Northfield and Alexander Road.
“We have daily commuters that come through here and then on weekends we have people traveling through Walton Hills because of the Metro Parks, national parks going to and from the casino,” Jaworski said.
The chief points out that drivers are given notice of the cameras with road signs at least half a mile before they pass them.
“It's just to make people aware, because a lot of times people are talking on their phones, not paying attention,” Jaworski said.
Cleveland19 mapped it and we found the speed camera on Alexander Road is 3.6 miles from the Rocksino.
So far, the village has collected $126,833 in citations.
We asked the chief if he thinks the speed camera is a good thing for the community.
“It does slow people down. It's for the safety and compliance. You can see from the paperwork that I gave you that there are still a lot of people doing 50s, 60s even, passing on the double yellow line,” Jaworski said.
The chief says the camera also helps a small police department like his with man power. Right now they are down two full-time police officers and one part-time officer.
Citations aren't cheap. They'll cost you $100 to $200.
Some drivers are starting to get behind them.
“A lot of people think it's a money maker, but I think it's a good idea,” said Ray Janoco.
Some say avoiding a citation is simple.
“At the end of the day, the law is the law. The goal is, if you follow it, you have nothing to worry about. So I don't have a problem with it,” Bill Mrklas said.
Cleveland19 asked for a list of citations from two other cities for this story.
We're still waiting to hear back from Parma Heights, where they installed two red light cameras and a mobile unit in July.
In Norton, the city just started running its speed cameras over I-76 on Monday.
Officials say the program was delayed a month while they waited for permits from ODOT to install notification signs.
