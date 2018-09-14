Cleveland man wanted for fighting, stealing Taser from Ohio trooper (bodycam)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are searching for Antone Borden after he fled and fought with authorities Wednesday night on the city’s West Side.
According to police, Borden, 20, of Cleveland, was pulled over on West 54th Street after the license plates of the van he was riding in did not match the make and model of the vehicle.
As the trooper approached, Borden took off, triggering a lengthy, violent foot chase.
The trooper shocked Borden with a Taser, tackled and fought with him, but Borden was able to slip away,
Police say the suspect emptied his pockets as he ran, leaving behind baggies of white powder, a loaded Smith & Wesson and a photo ID.
Also, during the scuffle, police say the suspect stole the trooper’s Taser.
The Patrol has obtained an arrest warrant for assault on a police officer, a felony of the fourth degree. Borden is considered dangerous.
Tips can be reported to 216-213-2792.
