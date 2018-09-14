Cleveland mother desperate for answers in son’s murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO)-A Cleveland mom is searching for answers after the shooting death of her 37-year-old son.
Isaac Carson was killed on June 5, outside the Lady Luck Pub and Eatery on Nottingham Road. Police reports say witnesses saw two suspects in Carson’s car, arguing with him, shortly before shots rang out in the parking lot. When police got there around 7:45 that night, they found Carson’s body.
His mother, Vickie Moore, says her son had won $50,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket about a week before he died.
“Trusting people, when you come into a lot of money like that, you don’t know how to trust. My son was robbed, he was murdered, in that parking lot,” said Moore, who believes her son was killed for his lottery winnings.
Carson, a father of two teenagers, was a barber in Cleveland.
“Isaac means laughter, so he was a very funny guy, hilarious guy,” said Moore.
Three months after her son’s murder, she’s desperate for new information that will lead police to his killer.
“I think we all want to know, who was that person that my son trusted, because I believe it was someone who he knew, who he trusted,” said Moore. “I can do is pray that God is going to bring forth every thing we need to know.”
Still, she says, her life will never be the same. Isaac Carson’s murder has left a hole not only in her life, but her entire family.
“I lost my child, my son,” said Moore. “He’ll never come back.”
If you saw anything suspicious in the parking lot of Lady Luck Pub and Eatery on Nottingham Road in Cleveland on the night of June 5, 2018, contact Cleveland Police.
