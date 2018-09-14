Cleveland officials say morning traffic congestion solutions are secret

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Even 24 hours later, the Wednesday morning commute is hard for many to forget.
“It was very aggravating, the time was two and a half times what my normal commute is,” said Alan Kofskey, of Broadview Heights.
As we have reported extensively, traffic was backed up for six miles at one point along I-71. The Ohio Department of Transportation or ODOT, says construction crews working on a resurfacing project along I-90 eastbound were the culprits. Burton Scot, a contractor out of Newbury, failed to abide by their contact agreement to have all lanes open by 6 a.m. The morning rush turned into the morning stop and go.
“The most disappointing thing was that it could have been totally avoidable by people just sticking to what they are supposed to do and delivering on their commitments,” said Greg Pacholski, of Lakewood.
“Somebody didn’t do their job properly,” said Tiffany Papdorotheou, of Lakewood.
This was the second time in two weeks that ODOT says the contractor failed to have all lanes open by 6 a.m.
Today, we learned that there was a big meeting following the big backup to discuss ways to alleviate the congestion. Despite our best efforts, the city wouldn’t tell us specifically what emerged from that meeting. In a statement released to us, an official said the city won’t say what they came up with because “we do not discuss tactics or deployment plans.”
Commuters have their own ideas on what would help, mainly they want to know something is being done to prevent another morning mess.
"Perhaps having people trying to direct traffic would have helped. The best thing would be knowing that the city took every action they could take so this doesn't happen again," added Pacholski.
ODOT says that they went through an extensive process to choose Burton Scot. Contract bidders must be pre-qualified, show that they are bonded and have insurance, and they also must be the lowest bidder.
