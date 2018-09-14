Cleveland Police searching for missing man shot 2 weeks before disappearance

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for 42-year-old Ivory Doss who was reported missing on September 7.
According to police, Doss' wife Streisa Campbell last saw him walking out the front door of 3496 Kimmel Road on his way to the bus stop at approximately 4:00 p.m. on August 31.
Doss was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting two weeks prior to going missing, police say.
Campbell reportedly told police she is worried for Doss' well being since it is not normal for him to go without contacting her in the past four years they have been together.
Police describe Doss as 5′10″ tall, weighs 250 lbs., has brown brown eyes, a beard, and was last seen wearing a beige hat, beige pants, and a beige shirt with beige and blue shoes.
Contact Cleveland Police if you have any information regarding Doss' whereabouts.
