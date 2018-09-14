Cuyahoga County Board of Elections bolstering cyber security leading up to midterms

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Last Month, Cleveland 19 reported the Lake County Board of elections is making some changes.
Cuyahoga County's Board of Elections is also working to make sure that every vote is counted.
"Cyber Security threats are definitely evolving, so we have to continue to ensure as that we bolster our security against them," said Board of elections Manager, Sean Webster.
Webster says threats to our democracy will not be taken lightly under his watch.
“The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and the state of Ohio have been working for at least a year now on improving our cyber security defenses,” continued Webster.
The county insists it has also been working very closely with the Department of Homeland Security to make sure there is no interference from Russia or any other country with our election and that your vote really counts.
They tell Cleveland 19 they are deploying the most high tech tool possible to safeguard the election.
“They’ve installed an advanced network sensor called an Albert sensor, and that’s gonna be monitoring our network activity and looking for potential malicious threats,” said Webster.
The bottom line: multiple agencies are working to make sure your vote counts.
“DHS has also provided a number of services to us at no charge such as phishing email campaigns, testing our vulnerability to Spear Phishing,” added Webster.
These changes and improvements aren’t just happening here at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, but Homeland Security is working with multiple counties in the Buckeye State to make sure that elections are secure.
“The secretary of state just received $12 million from the federal government. What he’s doing with that funding is having all counties put together an IT infrastructure plan,” said Webster.
And it's not just the upcoming gubernatorial election that they're focused on.
"We do have our eyes set on the 2020 presidential election. That's what we're also gearing up for," concluded Webster.
The Cuyohoga County Board of Elections also uses paper ballots, so there’s a backup of every single vote recorded.
Audits are held post election to compare them to recorded results.
