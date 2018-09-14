Elyria High School placed on lockdown after receiving 3 threatening phone calls

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - Students and faculty were placed on lockdown after district officials received three threatening phone calls targeting Elyria High School Friday morning.
The Elyria City School District says police immediately responded Friday morning after the threats were called in targeting Elyria High School just before 9 a.m.
Police believe the calls were made by the same person. The male suspect could be in his early to mid-20s.
Parents have been notified about their children being held in lockdown at the school.
District officials say the building remained in lockdown until police give the OK to lift it, approximately an hour later.
Elyria High School is the second school in Northeast Ohio to receive a threat for Friday. A shooting threat was posted on Snapchat, targeting the Mayfield High School and Brush High School homecoming football game.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.