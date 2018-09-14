14-foot paddle ball sculpture installed in advance of record breaking attempt in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Gordon Square Arts District has a new public art sculpture in anticipation of a Guinness Book record attempt.
A 14-foot outdoor paddle ball sculpture was installed at the intersection of Lake Avenue, Detroit and West 75th Street in Cleveland.
The city of Cleveland reported that the sculpture was installed by the Superelectric artists in the Gordon Square Arts District.
A Facebook event page, hosted by Superelectric Pinball, is advertising a record Paddle ball attempt for Saturday, Sept. 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The official attempts are from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The organizers are looking for 500 people to break the record.
Participants will be given a paddle ball.
