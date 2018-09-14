Game of the Week: Kent Roosevelt vs. Medina Highland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Under The Lights is back, this week the spotlight is on the Kent Roosevelt Rough Riders as they travel to Highland High School to take on the Hornets.
Both the teams boast 2-1 records going into the matchup, set to take place Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
The home team is coming off a thriller last Friday against North Royalton High School, winning 45-43.
Highland scored in walkoff fashion with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jack McGinty to Jake Rogers as time expired.
Rogers, the All-Ohio running back is have a special campaign so far this season,
His big game came just days after a visit to ‘The Shoe’ when the Buckeyes took on Oregon State University.
Last week, Kent Roosevelt beat Ravenna High School 23-20.
The two schools just miles apart fought for bragging rights for the coveted “R Cup."
Junior quarterback C.J. Anderson will look to build off his strong showing last week, when he finished with three touchdowns.
One on the ground and the other two through the air.
On the defensive side of the ball junior Nick Rotharmel stirred up some trouble with two forced fumbles and two sacks along with junior Luke Larkin (pictured above) who had 11 tackles for the Rough Riders.
The game is a big one as the teams jostle for playoff positioning, Tony Zarrella and company will be there to document the night.
