Possible human remains found in fire pit in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department said possible human remains were found in a fire pit at home on Crouse Street.
Officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Crouse Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Akron police and the Summit County Medical Examiner were back on the scene Friday.
There are missing person posters in the neighborhood of a woman named Robin Freitag, 54, who was last seen in late July.
Neighbors say Freitag and her boyfriend lived at the home where the investigation is ongoing.
The boyfriend told neighbors Freitag is in Florida.
Akron police confirm a missing person report has been filed for Freitag and they are still looking for her.
Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kholer would not confirm the condition of the remains but says investigators are working hard to confirm the identity.
“Because we don’t know the exact condition of the remains, I’m not sure how long it’s going to take us to make the identification, it’s obviously a critical component for us to identify this individual know the next of kin know for certain that this is their loved one.,”
