Tropical storm Florence triggers mass evacuation, power outages and fatalities

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Florence was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Friday evening, but despite its diminished intensity, its torrential rains are wreaking havoc since it made landfall.
Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak says the attention now turns to the flooding that will hit North Carolina and South Carolina this weekend.
Around 7:15 a.m. the tropical storm made landfall near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, with winds that hit 90 mph.
CBS is reporting more than 2,000 flights have been canceled.
CNN reports more than 500,000 customers have lost power in North Carolina.
The raging storm has also killed at least five people, including a mother and a child.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.