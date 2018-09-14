Look! Wildlife webcams debut from Lake Metroparks

Fairport, OH (WOIO) -
You can now peek inside the private life of a bobcat kitten or catch a glimpse of a bald eagle right from your desk at work, or on your phone while having dinner.
The webcams, installed by Lake Metroparks at the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center in Kirtland debuted September 8 and permit visitors to the website an anytime view into the lives of area wildlife.
The webcams allow viewers to see live images from the bobcat enclosure and Lake Counties permanent bald eagle resident Apollo.
John Venen with Lake Metroparks describes the live stream as an opportunity. “This provides an opportunity to see something they wouldn’t normally see,” Venen said.
The bobcat, undergoing rehabilitation, is not seen by the public as it is raised and prepared to be released to the wild. This is the fourth bobcat to be rehabilitated by Lake Metroparks.
Visitors to the Lake County Metroparks website can also see live video from the Lake Metroparks Lake Erie Bluffs camera, or watch the Harborcam at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park.
