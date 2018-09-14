Man who shot coworker of ex-wife sentenced to 11 years in prison

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man who shot a coworker of his ex-wife was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Prosecutors said Joshua Avalos went to Technifab on Chester Industrial Parkway in Avon in April of 2017 and shot 37-year-old Kevin Fenderson in the parking lot.
Police said Fenderson was then chased by Avalos in a car. The two crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Carleen Avenue.
Fenderson was taken to Metro Hospital for treatment to his gunshot wound, but he has since been released.
During a call to 911, the caller said her name is Brittany Avalos and that her soon-to-be-ex shot her friend.
He pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly handling a firearm.
