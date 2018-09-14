Northeast Ohio weather: Perfect late Summer weekend incoming!

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:
Weather Scenario:
High pressure will extend into the central Great Lakes and Ohio Valley from southern Quebec and the New England states today and into the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! It has been a stunning day across our region. It’s just a bit humid out there. Unfortunately, we won’t see a notable loss of humidity until the middle of next week. Hang in there with me.
Tonight’s weather (outside of the stuffiness) will be gorgeous. Expect a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. No rain is expected.
We will be good to go for all high school football match-ups.
Weekend Outlook:
No changes here. We’re under the influence of strong high pressure this weekend. It’s going to be absolutely perfect.
Expect highs in the low 80s each day.
We did tack on a slight chance of a passing shower or storm on Saturday afternoon. Any rain that develops will not be widespread. Most of us will be fine.
Will Florence Impact Us?
Florence has dominated the headlines this week and will continue to do so through the weekend. The storm will continue to bring flooding rain to the Carolinas even through the day tomorrow.
It remains to be seen whether or not we will see rain from the system. The National Hurricane Center does include much of our area in its cone of possibility. By the time the storm makes it all the way up here early next week, it’ll just be a big blob of clouds and rain.
We use several forecast models to bring you an accurate forecast. There are two really big ones we use: the GFS and the Euro. The GFS continues to bring what is left of Florence right up I-77 into northern Ohio. The Euro continues to push Florence’s remnants east into Pennsylvania.
The GFS solution would equate to a more widespread rain. The Euro would mean more rain for our friends in Pennsylvania and in our eastern counties too.
Either way, local impacts will be MUCH less than what they’ve been dealing with down south today. I would encourage you to expect at least scattered showers on Monday into Tuesday morning.
