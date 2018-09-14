Parma animal shelter to take in adoptable pets from areas hit be Hurricane Florence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A South Carolina animal shelter is sending cats and dogs to the Northeast Ohio SPCA in Parma to make room for animals displaced by Hurricane Florence.
Up to 40 cats, kittens, and puppies from the Hilton Head Humane Society are expected to arrive in Parma on Monday, Sept. 17.
“Our shelter is humbled by the opportunity to help the animals from the Hilton Head area,” Jeff Kocian, Executive Director of the Northeast Ohio SPCA. “We are eager to help them find forever homes and hope the best for both the residents and pets that are in the path of Hurricane Florence.”
When the animals arrive, they will be examined by veterinarians, spayed or neutered, and will be given vaccinations before going up for adoption.
The shelter is accepting donations to help with the costs of medical and transportation expenses during the rescue operation.
“Any support, great or small, will be graciously accepted,” said Kocian.
