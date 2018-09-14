Parma barber collecting supplies for Hurricane Florence victims

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - As Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday morning, a local businessman knows major help will be needed in hard hit areas.
Mario Innocenzi, owner of Mario’s Barbershop, is once again turning his business into a collection site for relief supplies. He’s looking to send diapers, food, water, toiletries and other necessities to those in need.
Donations can be dropped at the barbershop located at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma near Big Lots. Charlie’s Auto Repair at 13728 Madison Avenue in Lakewood is also a drop off site.
“We are 100 percent volunteer. We don’t take a time a dime. We don’t keep a dime,” Innocenzi said. “It all goes to fuel, lodging and supplies. We started collecting yesterday (and) put it out there on social media. Our goal is just to fill up a couple trucks and get them down to the people.”
Innocenzi held a collection last year after hurricanes hit Texas and Florida. Northeast Ohioans donated enough supplies to fill a half dozen moving trucks and two shipping containers.
Innocenzi and his team drove the items south.
"It was very emotional,” Innocenzi said. “We’re all grown men and women that were there. We were all crying, I mean you see people with nothing. They have nothing. When you’re there to help them man it just feels so good.”
He’s ready for another journey and is grateful to be in a position to help.
“To know that everybody in Northeast Ohio reached in their pockets and did this- it feels so good,” Innocenzi said.
