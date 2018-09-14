3 people shot during overnight incident in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated an overnight shooting that left three people injured on Cleveland’s east side.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, the shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Crawford Road and Kenmore Avenue.
Police say a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his back, but he refused medical attention.
A second victim, a 34-year-old man, was found walking to Cleveland Clinic nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to his groin.
The third victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic for treatment. The 41-year-old man was shot in the right armpit, according to police.
Investigators are still attempting to establish suspect information and a possible motive.
