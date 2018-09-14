Police look for owner of emaciated dog found in Bedford

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bedford police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the owner of an emaciated dog that was found near Northfield Road and Forbes Road early Friday morning.
Officers from the Bedford Police Department were able to capture the dog, who has now been named Autumn, and transport her to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.
“Despite her condition, all she wanted was to be shown affection by our employees. She wagged her tail and gave sloppy kisses until it was time for her to go,” Bedford police say.
Workers from the animal shelter are optimistic that the dog will make a full recovery after proper care.
The area’s animal warden believes the dog is approximately 5-year-old.
If anybody has information regarding the dog’s owner, contact the Bedford Police Department at 440-232-1234.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.