Recall: Bob Evans sausage may contain plastic pieces

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds of Bob Evans pork sausage links because it may contain pieces of plastic.
The raw pork sausage links were sold in Ohio, as well as in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Items impacted by the recall hace the establisment number “EST 6785” and include:
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.
- 12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.
No injuries have been reported to the Food and Safety Inspection Service.
The recalled sausage should be returned or thrown out.
