Red Cross asking for blood donations after Hurricane Florence cancels blood drives in the Carolinas

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Red Cross is asking for blood donations after Hurricane Florence canceled many blood drives in the Carolinas.
More than 2 million people will be impacted on the east coast, according to the Red Cross.
Volunteers from the Northeast Ohio are at shelters in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia to help victims.
Officials said more than 100 blood drives have been canceled which means more than 3,800 blood and platelet donations will go uncollected.
Centers in Parma and Cleveland are collecting blood platelet donations, appointments can be made by clicking on this link.
The Red Cross is also looking for financial donations, you can make a donation at this link.
