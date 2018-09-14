School district: Shooting threat directed at Friday’s Mayfield High School homecoming football game

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Village say there is no credibility to the rumored threat posted on social media targeting Friday night’s high school football game.
According to Mayfield Village Schools, the threat shared on Snapchat is directed at tonight’s Mayfield versus Brush High School football game.
Police started to interview students Thursday night after the threat was first reported. Investigators are continuing to question students on Friday to determine if there is credibility to the threat.
As a precaution, students will not be allowed to bring bags into the stadium Friday night.
Addition police and K-9 security will be at the game.
Friday night’s game at 7 p.m. is the homecoming game for Mayfield High School.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for developing information.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.