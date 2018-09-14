Twinsburg High School employee under investigation

By Julia Tullos | September 14, 2018 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated September 14 at 12:49 PM

TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) - A Twinsburg High School employee is under investigation for alleged misconduct that took place on school property.

The alleged incident happened the evening of Sept. 11.

Twinsburg police notified Twinsburg Schools Superintendent Kathi Powers about their investigation on Sept. 12.

Immediately after learning about the alleged incident, Powers placed the employee, who name is not being released, on administrative leave.

Statement from Twinsburg Schools:

The Twinsburg City School District takes the safety and well-being of our students seriously and we understand the troubling nature of the charges against the employee. The high school administration and staff are available to provide emotional support to our students and members of our school community who are our top priority.

