Twinsburg High School employee under investigation

TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) - A Twinsburg High School employee is under investigation for alleged misconduct that took place on school property.
The alleged incident happened the evening of Sept. 11.
Twinsburg police notified Twinsburg Schools Superintendent Kathi Powers about their investigation on Sept. 12.
Immediately after learning about the alleged incident, Powers placed the employee, who name is not being released, on administrative leave.
Statement from Twinsburg Schools:
