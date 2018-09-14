Warrensville Heights High School band director indicted

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted the Warrensville Heights High School band director on the charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, importuning and attempted sexual battery.
Duane Keeton was taken into custody at the school on Aug. 9 and posted bond on Aug. 30.
An attorney with the city said Keeton is accused of inappropriate conduct with a minor.
School officials said Keeton has been relieved of his teaching duties, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.
While out on bond Keeton remains on home detention GPS monitoring and is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victims.
