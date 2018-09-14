1 in 4 women have fallen prey to domestic violence, here’s how to spot the signs (guest editorial)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hi, my name is Laura Cowan, a community activist and a domestic violence advocate.
October is domestic violence awareness month, but I come to you today because this difficult subject has been a constant topic in the news recently.
Domestic violence can happen to anyone, literally anyone.
It is a crime, and it is unacceptable.
Ask yourself a few questions, does the Person You Love:
-Threaten to hurt you or other people you care about?
-Use physical force against you?
-Criticize or blame you for anything that goes wrong?
-Control your access to money; your decisions; your time?
-Put you down, OR call you names, make you feel like you’re crazy?
-Destroy your property or abuse your pet?
If you’ve answered “yes” to any of those questions, you may be in an abusive relationship. You are not alone; many people just like you are dealing with violence.
One woman in four experience domestic violence at some point in her life, and she may stay in a violent relationship for years before telling anyone or seeking help. It is also important to remember that men are also affected by domestic violence.
If you suspect someone is a victim of domestic violence, talk to the victim. You may have to try several times before they will confide in you.
Remember, if you see something, say something.
