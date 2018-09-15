Cleveland Indians clinch AL Central after 15-0 win vs. Detroit

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians clinched the American League Central division on Saturday after a 15-0 victory vs. the Detroit Tigers.
The Indians scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger only gave up one hit in six innings.
The Indians had a 15-game lead in the division going into the game on Saturday, the closest team to Cleveland was the Minnesota Twins.
Cleveland has now won the division the last three seasons.
Here was the starting lineup for the Indians for the game:
Going into the game on Saturday Clevinger had an Earned-Run Average of 3.16 with a record of 11-8. He has pitched 182.1 innings this year.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.