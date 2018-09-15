Cleveland Orchestra suspends principal trombonist after allegations of sexual misconduct

David J. Hooker said, "We are committed to conducting a thorough and extensive review to make sure The Cleveland Orchestra is able to provide a safe, professional work environment. There is nothing more important for our musicians and our staff than an environment where they can perform their duties without harassment or abuse. We are proud to be regarded as one of the world’s great orchestras, and we want our all of our musicians and staff to be just as proud of how we treat one another and conduct ourselves as an organization. "